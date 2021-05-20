Kurt Warner does extensive film breakdown of Rams offense

Sean McVay has made some changes to the Rams offense over the last few years, but the core of it has remained the same. Los Angeles uses a lot of play action, a bunch of pre-snap motion and relies heavily on 11 personnel, where three receivers, one tight end and one running back are on the field together.

McVay likes to make everything look the same from one play to the next, forcing defenses to stay on their toes when trying to diagnose a play pre-snap. It’s hard to tell whether the Rams are going to run the ball or throw it because they’re able to do either one from just about any formation and personnel grouping.

Now with Matthew Stafford coming aboard, the playbook should be opened even more. Kurt Warner recently broke down the Rams offense on film in a detailed 15-minute video on YouTube as part of his Study Ball series. He discusses why the Rams offense is so difficult to defend and why Stafford will be a difference-maker.