Kurt Warner discusses his 'NFL 360' feature on coaching California School for the Deaf football team
NFL Network's Kurt Warner discusses his 'NFL 360' feature on coaching California School for the Deaf football team.
NFL Network's Kurt Warner discusses his 'NFL 360' feature on coaching California School for the Deaf football team.
Aaron Donald has been ruled out for Week 13 due to a high ankle sprain, his first missed game due to injury
Maybe Aaron Rodgers should finish his career with the Seahawks. Seattle coach Pete Carroll has shown some 9/11 truther tendencies. So, apparently, has Rodgers. Appearing on The Breneman Show podcast, former Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer said that Rodgers asked Kizer whether he believes that 9/11 actually happened. “The first thing that comes out of Aaron [more]
Eat your heart out, Bo Callahan. The fictional first overall pick in Draft Day raised red flags for the Cleveland Browns because he had no teammates at his 21st birthday party. The very real quarterback of the Denver Broncos did slightly better, for his 34th. Via Mike Klis of 9News.com, Ciara threw a birthday party for [more]
Bowl Projections and College Football Playoff Picks after Week 13. They're the last bowl projections before the reveal next Sunday.
Even without a goal at the 2022 World Cup, Mexico still has a chance to make it out of the group stages, as long as they win and get help.
Lane Kiffin's Twitter account has once again crafted a masterpiece in trolling.
These are the players leaving the Badgers via transfer portal or re-opening their commitment after Paul Chryst was fired and Luke Fickell was hired.
Rhule realizes now that he wasn't a fit in Carolina, and wishes he'd taken another job before jumping from college football directly to the NFL.
With the departures of seniors and several players to the NFL, the 2023 Ohio State football team is likely to have a much different look.
Mike McDaniel and Kyle Shanahan will face off for the first time as opposing head coaches in Week 13 when the 49ers host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.
That didn't take long: One day after Hugh Freeze was introduced as Auburn's new coach, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin went after him on social media.
The Eagles can clinch a playoff spot as soon as this Sunday, but they can also accomplish other significant things.
Trade down? Take a generational defensive talent? Both? If the Bears land at No. 2 in the 2023 NFL Draft, they will have a bevy of appealing options.
Auburn's hiring of head coach Hugh Freeze shows anything can be explained away in pursuit of victory.
After Tiger Woods addressed the media Tuesday before his Hero World Challenge, Phil Mickelson took to Twitter to respond to comments.
What are the outlooks for SEC teams, both current and future?
Auburn football: How much will Hugh Freeze make as head coach? Here is an outline of his contract term and compensation.
Here's where Alabama football ranked in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday and what it means for Nick Saban's team.
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders says he doesn't want his team to forget its 35-0 victory over Southern on Oct. 29 ahead of their rematch.
Here is a breakdown of the Bears' upcoming draft outlook from a national perspective.