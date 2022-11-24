Kurt Warner on comparing '22 Dolphins offense to 'The Greatest Show on Turf'
NFL Network's Kurt Warner wakes up with "GMFB" and shares his comparisons of the '22 Miami Dolphins offense to "The Greatest Show on Turf."
Former Colts OC Marcus Brady is reportedly joining Nick Sirianni's staff in Philly.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has started his career by putting up passing numbers like no other player in NFL history. The latest example: Mahomes had the 37th 300-yard passing game of his career on Sunday, which ties the record for the most 300-yard games in a player’s first seven NFL seasons. Dan Marino, with 37 [more]
In the Thanksgiving Week edition of Four Verts, Charles McDonald looks at Patrick Mahomes' continued reign, evaluates Jacoby Brissett's impact filling in for Deshaun Watson, and sends the Saints some holiday cheer.
There won't be a Manningcast for Monday night's game between the Colts and Steelers.
McDaniel is a Kyle Shanahan disciple, but he's not a Shanahan clone. The difference is most apparent in the passing game.
There are three intriguing NFL matchups for Thanksgiving.
The Carolina Panthers will start Sam Darnold at quarterback against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Darnold took the full first-team workload for the first time on Wednesday.
Zach Wilson met with reporters inside the locker room just a few hours after Robert Saleh announced Mike White as the Jets’ starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against Chicago.
The ex-Broncos running back made an odd choice for his farewell message.
See who experts around the league are taking in a Week 12 matchup between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys.
The way Jimmy Garoppolo is playing, the 49ers must be tempted to re-sign him. Right?
Brandon Aiyuk gifted a 49ers cameraman a ball after his touchdown celebration went terribly wrong.
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 12. The Eagles will win while the Cowboys will take down rival Giants.
After being evaluated for two concussions in three weeks, as well as a neck issue suffered against New Orleans, Matthew Stafford will miss the game against Kansas City.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 12's top running back plays. (Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports)
Christian McCaffrey's greatness doesn't end when he steps off the football field.
ESPN insiders Chris Low and Adam Rittenberg say that only two candidates remain serious contenders to become the next head coach at Auburn.
Do the Patriots have a shot Thursday night against the 8-2 Vikings? Matt Cassel believes so... The former Patriot and Viking quarterback lays out what Bill Belichick's club needs to do to score the upset on Thanksgiving night.
Jimmy Garoppolo is playing the best football of his career. Has he outplayed his staple "Jimmy G" nickname?