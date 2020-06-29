Kurt Warner can relate to what Cam Newton has experienced over the last year.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback was released by the St. Louis Rams in 2004 after two injury-plagued seasons. Just three years prior, Warner led the Rams to their second Super Bowl appearance with him under center and earned his second NFL MVP award.

Newton was let go by the Carolina Panthers following the 2019 campaign after missing nearly the entire season due to shoulder and foot injuries. In 2015, Newton was league MVP and led Carolina to a Super Bowl berth.

Both quarterbacks were given a second chance to prove they have something left in the tank. Warner spent a season with the New York Giants before finding a home with the Arizona Cardinals for his final five seasons, and Newton agreed to a one-year deal with the New England Patriots on Sunday.

In an article written by Warner on NFL.com, he explains why he believes Newton can rebound with the Pats just as he did with the Cardinals.

"The good news is, I am a walking example that perception is NOT always reality," Warner wrote. "I was given two more opportunities -- with the New York Giants and Arizona Cardinals -- to prove that the overriding perception of me as a player was not accurate. I was able to return to form, playing at a Pro Bowl level and reaching the Super Bowl once more.

"Knowing Cam's track record and the competitor that lies within him, I would not be surprised if he once again rose to the top of the league."

Only time will tell whether Warner's comparison will be an accurate one. But if Newton is at full strength entering the 2020 campaign, there's no reason to believe he can't achieve success similar to what Warner accomplished in Arizona.

Kurt Warner compares Cam Newton joining Patriots to his stint with Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston