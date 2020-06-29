Kurt Warner: Cam Newton can do with the Patriots what I did with the Cardinals

Kurt Warner was a league MVP with the Rams before injuries and ineffective play saw him get cut twice and largely viewed as washed up. And then he returned to form with the Cardinals and became a Pro Bowler and Super Bowl starter again.

Warner thinks Cam Newton can follow a similar trajectory with the Patriots.

Newton was a league MVP in 2015 but has seen his production slip markedly since then, and last year he played in just two games. This year the Panthers cut him and it took him until now to reach a deal with the Patriots, but Warner believes Newton is going to get back on top.

“I was able to return to form, playing at a Pro Bowl level and reaching the Super Bowl once more,” Warner wrote at NFL.com. “Knowing Cam’s track record and the competitor that lies within him, I would not be surprised if he once again rose to the top of the league.”

Warner solidified his place in the Hall of Fame with an impressive five-year coda to his career in Arizona. Newton may just do that in New England.

