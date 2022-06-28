Kurt Warner breaks down film of Broncos QB Russell Wilson

Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson traded in his Seattle wings for Denver’s horsepower.

As we await training camp, fellow Hall of Fame QB Kurt Warner is in the lab breaking down film. What a (football) guy.

Before breaking down Wilson’s film, Warner gives the former his flowers, saying, “A lot of excitement in Denver about what Russell Wilson brings to the table along with a really good roster, really good defense, a lot of young talent offensively. And there should be a lot of excitement. Russell Wilson [is] one of the best quarterbacks in the league and as I watch tape on him, I get more and more impressed.”

Now, to the tape.

Warner takes a look at how well Wilson is at “the second-level throws.” In Warner’s words, he means the 15- to 25-yard throws. Or “the deep overs,” he says.

Displaying a play of the Seahawks in the red-zone, Warner breaks down the route concepts and the defensive look. Typically, the defense’s coverage dictates where the ball’s going to go pre-snap. That’s why defenses disguise coverage. That’s also why teams prefer mobile QBs in the modern era of football in case a play breaks down. As you can see, the most physical sport in the world is mostly mental. With physical attributes only highlighted if the right split-second decision is made.

In this play, though, there’s a single high safety. Meaning the defense is in a Cover 1 or 3 scheme. For reference, Cover 2 or 4 would have the defense showing two high safeties. Also, typically, the defense is running zone if the CBs have their backs to the sideline and man if lined straight up on the opposing WR.

So if the defense shows a single high safety with the CBs’ backs facing the sideline, it’s likely a Cover 1 or 3 zone. But if the CBs are lined up straight on their opposing WRs, it’s Cover 1 or 3 man. In the play Warner dissects, the defense is in a Cover 1 or 3 zone defense pre-snap.

How you attack a single high safety, as any elite Madden gamer knows, is by sending vertical routes at the safety. Especially in a zone play. The lame-duck safety is going to have to pick a vertical to cover, in theory, and the other side will be open for the pitch and catch. It’s exactly what Wilson does. Although the first-read isn’t open. Wilson doesn’t force the throw; instead, scoring a touchdown by going down his progressions to see who is open.

Check out Warner breaking down the tape in the above video, and be sure to check out his YouTube channel: Kurt Warner x QBConfidential.

