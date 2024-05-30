Kurt Taufa’asau is leaving NMMI to become head football coach at NMHU

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Highlands has selected a new football coach. Kurt Taufa’asau comes with national championship experience. Taufa’asau has led the New Mexico Military Institute Broncos for the last three seasons, compiling a 27-10 overall record. He won a NJCAA Division 1 National Championship with the Broncos in 2021, leading the team to a 12-1 finish. Taufa’asau has been coaching since 2015.

The NMHU Cowboys job is his second as a head coach. Taufa’asau replaces Ron Hudson who was released by the school earlier this year. NMHU will kickoff the 2024 season August 29, when they host Eastern New Mexico University.

