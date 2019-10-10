Nationals C Kurt Suzuki exits NLDS after fastball hits wrist, face

A scary scene hit Dodger Stadium on Wednesday during Game 5 of the NLDS, as Washington Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki fell to the ground after appearing to get hit in the face by a pitch.

Replay later showed that the 94 mph fastball from Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler glanced off his wrist and into his face, but Suzuki still had to exit the game. The pitch occurred while Suzuki was leading off for the Nationals down 3-1 in the top of the seventh inning.

Kurt Suzuki had to leave the Nationals' winner-take-all Game 5 of the NLDS. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Nationals back-up catcher Yan Gomes entered the game to run for Suzuki and take over behind the plate.

Fortunately, Suzuki turned out to be alright. Nationals manager Mike Rizzo said after the game that he expects Suzuki to be ready for the approaching NLCS after the Nationals’ 7-3 extra-innings win, according to MLB.com’s Maria Guardado and Sarah Wexler. Suzuki was even healthy enough to join the Nationals’ champagne celebration.

“I iced him down with a little champagne, so I think he’ll be OK,” said Rizzo. “If he doesn’t have a bone showing, he’ll be playing, I guarantee you.”

