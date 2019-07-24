Kurt Coleman sees Super Bowl potential in the Bills

When it came to picking his next team, veteran safety Kurt Coleman apparently had options. He opted to join the Bills. So why did he do it?

“I looked at the situation,” Coleman recently told One Bills Live, via Ryan Talbot of NewYorkUpstate.com. “I looked at the roster. I’ve been watching Buffalo and obviously the familiarity with [coach] Sean McDermott makes this transition so much smoother. I know what he wants out of me as a player. And I know what to expect out of him as a coach. And I think the great thing about this is I always feel like that every team that I try to choose as my career goes on is I want to pick a team that . . . they don’t have to be the so-called favorite pick in the media, but I want a team that has the ‘it,’ that has the chemistry, that has the foundation, the nucleus to make it there. And I feel like this team really does.”

Coleman picked the Panthers in 2015, at a time when McDermott served as the team’s defensive coordinator. In Coleman’s first year with the Panthers, the Panthers made it to the Super Bowl. So Coleman knows what a Super Bowl team looks like and feels like.