Kurt Busch's on-track strategy: 'Avoid (No.) 17 at all costs' After some aggressive driving early in this 2019 season from Ricky Stenhouse Jr. -- including his typical superspeedway daring in the Daytona 500 and a run-in with Erik Jones in Las Vegas -- fellow drivers now take note of where the No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford is on the track at all times. Kurt […]

After some aggressive driving early in this 2019 season from Ricky Stenhouse Jr. — including his typical superspeedway daring in the Daytona 500 and a run-in with Erik Jones in Las Vegas — fellow drivers now take note of where the No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford is on the track at all times.

Kurt Busch remarked as such in a tweet Monday evening.

A friend of mine asked me, luck or skill? I said avoid #17 at all costs… pic.twitter.com/NjtobxMHMr — Kurt Busch (@KurtBusch) March 19, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Ouch.

But Stenhouse Jr. remembers some things differently. Specifically, a Daytona 500 wreck when it appeared Busch’s No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet was hit in the left rear by Stenhouse’s No. 17, causing a six-car wreck on Lap 51 — but Stenhouse insisted that he didn’t touch Busch with his car.

That one was all Busch, Stenhouse tweeted.

After turning left at Daytona glad u decided to miss me this time 👌🏽 — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (@StenhouseJr) March 20, 2019

DEBATE: Is Stenhouse too aggressive?

Perhaps the score can be settled this weekend at Martinsville Speedway, the first short-track race of the year.