Kurt Busch wins Quaker State 400 in overtime

Kurt Busch won Saturday’s Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway in an overtime finish, beating his brother Kyle Busch to the checkered flag after they made contact and both fishtailed exiting Turn 4.

It is Kurt Busch’s first win of the season and his first win with Chip Ganassi Racing, which snapped a 64-race winless streak. It is also Chevrolet’s first win at Kentucky Speedway in nine attempts.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The final restart came on Lap 268 with Kurt Busch in the second row on the outside behind race leader Joey Logano. But thanks to bad restart by Logano and drafting help from his teammate Kyle Larson, Kurt Busch was able to sweep to the outside of Logano and challenge Kyle Busch over the final two laps.

“Hell yeah! Hell yeah!” Kurt Busch yelled to fans on the frontstretch before speaking to NBCSN at the start-finish line. “You know, racing your little brother every week and watching him win a lot, I’m proud of him, but I’m proud of him he gave me a little bit of room on that outside. He could have clobbered us against the wall, and third place probably would have got it. What an awesome run.”

The win for the No. 1 team comes a week after it missed out on a trip to victory lane at Daytona International Speedway. The team elected to pit from the lead under caution right before a lightning strike halted the race and NASCAR eventually called the event official.

“Well, we got a yellow at the end that put us back in position,” Kurt Busch said. “Whatever last week was, it’s this week right now, and we’ve got the trophy.”

It is the third time the Busch brothers have finished first and second in a Cup race and the second time this season (Bristol). It is the first time Kurt Busch has been the winning brother.

His younger brother finished second after leading 72 laps.

Story continues

“I’m glad it was a thriller,” Kyle Busch to NBCSN. “Unfortunately we were on the wrong end of the deal …

“It’s obviously cool to put on great races and great finishes, and been a part of a lot of them and not very many ‑‑ in fact none with my brother like that, so that was a first. You know, no hard feelings, and we move on.”

Kurt Busch celebrates with his crew members after winning Quaker State 400. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

The top five was completed by Erik Jones, Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin.

The overtime restart was setup by a Bubba Wallace spin with six laps left in the scheduled distance.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Kurt Busch, first stage win of the season

STAGE 2 WINNER: Kyle Busch

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Denny Hamlin earned his second top five in the last 10 races … Clint Bowyer finished sixth after placing 34th or worse in three of the previous four races … Pole-sitter Daniel Suarez finished eighth, fighting back from going multiple laps down after a speeding penalty in the middle of the race.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Jimmie Johnson got loose and wrecked in Turn 2 on Lap 178 while running seventh. He finished 30th …. Austin Dillon lost a gear on the Stage 2 restart and went to the garage. He finished 35th.

NOTABLE: Chip Ganassi Racing is only the fifth different team to win a Cup race this season. It is the fourth different team to win at Kentucky … Crew chief Matt McCall earned his first Cup win in 164 starts.

QUOTE OF THE NIGHT: “Today things went right, and my little brother gave me just enough room. It was like, ‘You gonna lift? I ain’t gonna lift. You gonna lift? I ain’t gonna lift.’ And we had a duel. We had a duel going down through (Turns) 3 and 4, and I didn’t know who was going to come out on top.” – Kurt Busch

WHAT’S NEXT: Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway at 3 p.m. ET July 21 on NBCSN

Check back for more.



