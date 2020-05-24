Kurt Busch on pole for Coca-Cola 600

Kurt Busch will lead the field to the green flag for tonight’s Coca-Cola 600 after claiming the pole Sunday afternoon at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

It is Busch’s 28th career pole and first at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Busch is joined on the front row by Jimmie Johnson. Chase Elliott qualified third and is followed by Matt Kenseth and rookie Tyler Reddick. Austin Dillon was sixth, as Chevrolet drivers took the top six spots.

Aric Almirola spun coming to take the green flag to begin his qualifying lap. He grazed the wall with his rear bumper.

Matt DiBenedetto slapped the wall off Turn 4 during his qualifying lap and will go to a backup car and start at the rear of the field.

Lol how many poles do you have here? 1,048?! https://t.co/rRnU6ju04w — Kurt Busch (@KurtBusch) May 24, 2020





Going to a backup car. Insanely loose qualifying — Matt DiBenedetto (@mattdracing) May 24, 2020









