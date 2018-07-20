Kurt Busch wins pole at New Hampshire
Kurt Busch got his third pole position of the season at New Hampshire.
Busch posted the fastest lap in the third round of qualifying to beat out the series’ hottest driver Martin Truex Jr. for the top spot. Truex starts second while Kyle Busch, who is tied with Kevin Harvick with five Cup Series wins, will start third.
Truex has the most poles of anyone in the Cup Series this season with four. The Busch brothers are now tied for second with three.
A win on Sunday would be Kurt Busch’s fourth at the track. He last won at New Hampshire in 2008 while driving for Team Penske. But Friday’s pole position was the first of his career at the one-mile oval.
Here’s how the field will line up on Sunday.
1. Kurt Busch
2. Martin Truex Jr.
3. Kyle Busch
4. Denny Hamlin
5. Ryan Blaney
6. Brad Keselowski
7. Erik Jones
8. Alex Bowman
9. Daniel Suarez
10. Chase Elliott
11. William Byron
12. Paul Menard
13. Aric Almirola
14. Kevin Harvick
15. Clint Bowyer
16. AJ Allmendinger
17. Austin Dillon
18. Ryan Newman
19. Joey Logano
20. Kyle Larson
21. Jimmie Johnson
22. Jamie McMurray
23. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
24. Chris Buescher
25. Ty Dillon
26. Kasey Kahne
27. Bubba Wallace
28. Matt DiBenedetto
29. Michael McDowell
30. David Ragan
31. Matt Kenseth
32. Ross Chastain
33. Corey LaJoie
34. Landon Cassill
35. Kyle Weatherman
36. BJ McLeod
37. Blake Jones
Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.
