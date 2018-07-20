Kurt Busch wins pole at New Hampshire

Kurt Busch drives on the track during a NASCAR auto racing practice at Daytona International Speedway, Thursday, July 5, 2018, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Kurt Busch got his third pole position of the season at New Hampshire.

Busch posted the fastest lap in the third round of qualifying to beat out the series’ hottest driver Martin Truex Jr. for the top spot. Truex starts second while Kyle Busch, who is tied with Kevin Harvick with five Cup Series wins, will start third.

Truex has the most poles of anyone in the Cup Series this season with four. The Busch brothers are now tied for second with three.

A win on Sunday would be Kurt Busch’s fourth at the track. He last won at New Hampshire in 2008 while driving for Team Penske. But Friday’s pole position was the first of his career at the one-mile oval.

Here’s how the field will line up on Sunday.

1. Kurt Busch

2. Martin Truex Jr.

3. Kyle Busch

4. Denny Hamlin

5. Ryan Blaney

6. Brad Keselowski

7. Erik Jones

8. Alex Bowman

9. Daniel Suarez

10. Chase Elliott

11. William Byron

12. Paul Menard

13. Aric Almirola

14. Kevin Harvick

15. Clint Bowyer

16. AJ Allmendinger

17. Austin Dillon

18. Ryan Newman

19. Joey Logano

20. Kyle Larson

21. Jimmie Johnson

22. Jamie McMurray

23. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

24. Chris Buescher

25. Ty Dillon

26. Kasey Kahne

27. Bubba Wallace

28. Matt DiBenedetto

29. Michael McDowell

30. David Ragan

31. Matt Kenseth

32. Ross Chastain

33. Corey LaJoie

34. Landon Cassill

35. Kyle Weatherman

36. BJ McLeod

37. Blake Jones

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

