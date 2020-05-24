Kurt Busch wins Busch Pole Award for Coca-Cola 600

Kurt Busch won the Busch Pole Award for the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Busch turned a lap of 181.269 mph around the 1.5-mile track in the No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet. That was quicker than Jimmie Johnson, who finished second with a top speed of 181.214 mph in the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.

For Busch, this was his 28th Busch Pole Award in the NASCAR Cup Series and his first pole at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Chase Elliott, Matt Kenseth and Tyler Reddick rounded out the top five, all in Chevrolets.

Defending Coca-Cola 600 winner Martin Truex Jr. will line up eighth in the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. Truex‘s teammate and defending Cup Series champion Kyle Busch will start 11th in the No. 18 JGR Toyota.

Matt DiBenedetto hit the wall coming out of Turn 4 in the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford. DiBenedetto qualified 33rd, but he went to a backup car.

Aric Almirola also spun coming out of Turn 4 but didn‘t appear to damage the No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford enough to go to a backup. Almirola, who did not post a qualifying speed, will start last.

Green flag for Sunday‘s Coca-Cola 600 is scheduled for 6:28 p.m. ET with coverage on FOX, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

This story will be updated.