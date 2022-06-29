Kurt Busch wants to help Bubba Wallace handle frustrations ‘the right way’

Reuters
Lockheed Martin Corp won a $2.3 billion contract to build at least 120 H-60M Black Hawks as the U.S. military continues its search for a next-generation helicopter, the Pentagon said on Monday. The five-year contract includes options for an additional 135 aircraft which will be available to the Army as well as other U.S. agencies and allies, pushing the potential total contract value to $4.4 billion with options, the Army said in a statement. "This multi-year agreement allows the Army to meet current and future capability needs through upgrades, remanufacturing, replacement, and technology insertions," said Colonel Calvin Lane, the Utility Helicopters project manager.