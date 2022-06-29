Kurt Busch wants to help Bubba Wallace handle frustrations ‘the right way’

USA Network

With WWE's Money in the Bank rapidly approaching, fans can bank on a couple of certainties: there'll be plenty of excitement and, of course, ladders. What more could you want? The event, taking place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas Saturday, can be streamed live on Peacock, with the pre-show beginning at 7 p.m. ET. While the entire match card promises to be exciting, fans will be especially pumped for the signature Money in the Bank ladder matches – one each for male and female Superstars – which