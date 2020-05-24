Kurt Busch tops Jimmie Johnson for Coke 600 pole
William Byron's 180.264mph lap was enough to secure him the provisional pole early in the session. But it would not hold as teammate Jimmie Johnson, a four-time winner of the Coca-Cola 600, took over the top spot with 181.214mph lap.
With no practice, the track was treacherous for some. J.J. Yeley cut down a left rear tire on his run after a significant tire rub during his lap.
Matt DiBenedetto slammed the wall on the exit of Turn 4 during his lap, forcing the Wood Brothers to roll out the backup car.
Soon after, Aric Almirola spun sideways, making slight contact with the outside wall as his car slid into the infield.
Aric Almirola snaps around during his qualifying lap! pic.twitter.com/jRRoTpPCix
— FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 24, 2020
Several drivers took a shot at Johnson's lap, but none could seem to top the No. 48 machine.
Chip Ganassi Racing's Kurt Busch was finally able to unseat Johnson in the closing moments of the session, taking pole position by just 0.009s (181.269mph). For Busch, this is his 28th career pole and his first in NACAR's longest race.
"I'm just so proud of Matt McCall (crew chief) and all our guys and the way we have to communicate right now and get through everything, such as those last-minute details and those fine adjustments," Busch said. "I mean - wow. What a Chevrolet and being up front - this is pretty sweet.
"It's an awesome pole. I was really more geared up for downforce and being ready for 600 miles. This means Matt McCall has something up his sleeve and we should be good tonight!'
This will be Johnson's seventh front row start at Charlotte Motor Speedway and his fourth in the 600.
Chase Elliott will start third, Matt Kenseth fourth, Tyler Reddick fifth, Austin Dillon sixth, Joey Logano seventh, Martin Truex Jr. eighth, Brad Keselowski ninth, and William Byron tenth.
1
1
Chevrolet
29.790
181.269
2
48
Chevrolet
29.799
0.009
181.214
3
9
Chevrolet
29.834
0.044
181.002
4
42
Chevrolet
29.847
0.057
180.923
5
8
Chevrolet
29.850
0.060
180.905
6
3
Chevrolet
29.877
0.087
180.741
7
22
Ford
29.925
0.135
180.451
8
19
Toyota
29.946
0.156
180.325
9
2
Ford
29.953
0.163
180.282
10
24
Chevrolet
29.956
0.166
180.264
11
18
Toyota
30.019
0.229
179.886
12
88
Chevrolet
30.020
0.230
179.880
13
11
Toyota
30.027
0.237
179.838
14
20
Toyota
30.033
0.243
179.802
15
95
Toyota
30.042
0.252
179.748
16
13
Chevrolet
30.059
0.269
179.647
17
47
Chevrolet
30.071
0.281
179.575
18
6
Ford
30.072
0.282
179.569
19
17
Ford
30.081
0.291
179.515
20
14
Ford
30.095
0.305
179.432
21
77
Chevrolet
30.150
0.360
179.104
22
4
Ford
30.156
0.366
179.069
23
43
Chevrolet
30.172
0.382
178.974
24
32
Ford
30.183
0.393
178.909
25
38
Ford
30.254
0.464
178.489
26
12
Ford
30.313
0.523
178.141
27
34
Ford
30.324
0.534
178.077
28
41
Ford
30.334
0.544
178.018
29
37
Chevrolet
30.352
0.562
177.912
30
00
Chevrolet
30.848
1.058
175.052
31
27
Ford
31.160
1.370
173.299
32
66
Toyota
31.234
1.444
172.889
33
21
Ford
31.452
1.662
171.690
34
7
Chevrolet
31.480
1.690
171.537
35
15
Chevrolet
31.502
1.712
171.418
36
78
Chevrolet
31.590
1.800
170.940
37
96
Toyota
31.858
2.068
169.502
38
53
Chevrolet
31.971
2.181
168.903
39
51
Ford
33.538
3.748
161.011
40
10
Aric Almirola
Ford
--
--
--