Kurt Busch tops Jimmie Johnson for Coke 600 pole

Nick DeGroot
Motorsport

William Byron's 180.264mph lap was enough to secure him the provisional pole early in the session. But it would not hold as teammate Jimmie Johnson, a four-time winner of the Coca-Cola 600, took over the top spot with 181.214mph lap.

With no practice, the track was treacherous for some. J.J. Yeley cut down a left rear tire on his run after a significant tire rub during his lap.

Matt DiBenedetto slammed the wall on the exit of Turn 4 during his lap, forcing the Wood Brothers to roll out the backup car.

Soon after, Aric Almirola spun sideways, making slight contact with the outside wall as his car slid into the infield.

Several drivers took a shot at Johnson's lap, but none could seem to top the No. 48 machine.

Chip Ganassi Racing's Kurt Busch was finally able to unseat Johnson in the closing moments of the session, taking pole position by just 0.009s (181.269mph). For Busch, this is his 28th career pole and his first in NACAR's longest race.

"I'm just so proud of Matt McCall (crew chief) and all our guys and the way we have to communicate right now and get through everything, such as those last-minute details and those fine adjustments," Busch said. "I mean - wow. What a Chevrolet and being up front - this is pretty sweet.

"It's an awesome pole. I was really more geared up for downforce and being ready for 600 miles. This means Matt McCall has something up his sleeve and we should be good tonight!'

This will be Johnson's seventh front row start at Charlotte Motor Speedway and his fourth in the 600.

Chase Elliott will start third, Matt Kenseth fourth, Tyler Reddick fifth, Austin Dillon sixth, Joey Logano seventh, Martin Truex Jr. eighth, Brad Keselowski ninth, and William Byron tenth.

1

1

United States
United States

 Kurt Busch

 

Chevrolet

29.790

 

181.269

2

48

United States
United States

 Jimmie Johnson

 

Chevrolet

29.799

0.009

181.214

3

9

United States
United States

 Chase Elliott

 

Chevrolet

29.834

0.044

181.002

4

42

United States
United States

 Matt Kenseth

 

Chevrolet

29.847

0.057

180.923

5

8

United States
United States

 Tyler Reddick

 

Chevrolet

29.850

0.060

180.905

6

3

United States
United States

 Austin Dillon

 

Chevrolet

29.877

0.087

180.741

7

22

United States
United States

 Joey Logano

 

Ford

29.925

0.135

180.451

8

19

United States
United States

 Martin Truex Jr.

 

Toyota

29.946

0.156

180.325

9

2

United States
United States

 Brad Keselowski

 

Ford

29.953

0.163

180.282

10

24

United States
United States

 William Byron

 

Chevrolet

29.956

0.166

180.264

11

18

United States
United States

 Kyle Busch

 

Toyota

30.019

0.229

179.886

12

88

United States
United States

 Alex Bowman

 

Chevrolet

30.020

0.230

179.880

13

11

United States
United States

 Denny Hamlin

 

Toyota

30.027

0.237

179.838

14

20

United States
United States

 Erik Jones

 

Toyota

30.033

0.243

179.802

15

95

United States
United States

 Christopher Bell

 

Toyota

30.042

0.252

179.748

16

13

United States
United States

 Ty Dillon

 

Chevrolet

30.059

0.269

179.647

17

47

United States
United States

 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

 

Chevrolet

30.071

0.281

179.575

18

6

United States
United States

 Ryan Newman

 

Ford

30.072

0.282

179.569

19

17

United States
United States

 Chris Buescher

 

Ford

30.081

0.291

179.515

20

14

United States
United States

 Clint Bowyer

 

Ford

30.095

0.305

179.432

21

77

United States
United States

 Ross Chastain

 

Chevrolet

30.150

0.360

179.104

22

4

United States
United States

 Kevin Harvick

 

Ford

30.156

0.366

179.069

23

43

United States
United States

 Darrell Wallace Jr.

 

Chevrolet

30.172

0.382

178.974

24

32

United States
United States

 Corey Lajoie

 

Ford

30.183

0.393

178.909

25

38

United States
United States

 John Hunter Nemechek

 

Ford

30.254

0.464

178.489

26

12

United States
United States

 Ryan Blaney

 

Ford

30.313

0.523

178.141

27

34

United States
United States

 Michael McDowell

 

Ford

30.324

0.534

178.077

28

41

United States
United States

 Cole Custer

 

Ford

30.334

0.544

178.018

29

37

United States
United States

 Ryan Preece

 

Chevrolet

30.352

0.562

177.912

30

00

United States
United States

 Quin Houff

 

Chevrolet

30.848

1.058

175.052

31

27

United States
United States

 Gray Gaulding

 

Ford

31.160

1.370

173.299

32

66

United States
United States

 Timmy Hill

 

Toyota

31.234

1.444

172.889

33

21

United States
United States

 Matt DiBenedetto

 

Ford

31.452

1.662

171.690

34

7

United States
United States

 J.J. Yeley

 

Chevrolet

31.480

1.690

171.537

35

15

United States
United States

 Brennan Poole

 

Chevrolet

31.502

1.712

171.418

36

78

United States
United States

 B.J. McLeod

 

Chevrolet

31.590

1.800

170.940

37

96

Mexico
Mexico

 Daniel Suarez

 

Toyota

31.858

2.068

169.502

38

53

United States
United States

 Garrett Smithley

 

Chevrolet

31.971

2.181

168.903

39

51

United States
United States

 Joey Gase

 

Ford

33.538

3.748

161.011

40

10

United States
United States

 Aric Almirola

 

Ford

-- 

 --

 --

