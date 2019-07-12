Kurt Busch tops Friday's first Cup practice at Kentucky

Jim Utter
Motorsport

In the final three minutes of the 50-minute session, Busch posted an average lap speed of 183.742 mph as several teams elected to make mock qualifying runs.

Aric Almirola ended up second (183.542 mph) and his Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Daniel Suarez was third (183.101 mph). Jimmie Johnson and Kyle Busch – who has won races in four different series at the track – completed the top-five.

In eight career Cup starts at Kentucky, Kurt Busch’s best finish was fourth in 2016. In his most recent outing last year, he ended up sixth after leading the second-most laps (45) in the race. 

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Rounding out the top-10 in practice were Kyle Larson, Brad Keselowski, Kevin Harvick, Erik Jones and Clint Bowyer.

All four SHR cars ended up in the top-10 as well as both Chip Ganassi Racing teams.

1

1

United States
United States

 Kurt Busch 

 

Chevrolet

29

29.389

 

 

183.742

2

10

United States
United States

 Aric Almirola 

 

Ford

26

29.421

0.032

0.032

183.542

3

41

Mexico
Mexico

 Daniel Suarez 

 

Ford

27

29.492

0.103

0.071

183.101

4

48

United States
United States

 Jimmie Johnson 

 

Chevrolet

27

29.553

0.164

0.061

182.723

5

18

United States
United States

 Kyle Busch 

 

Toyota

33

29.581

0.192

0.028

182.550

6

42

United States
United States

 Kyle Larson 

 

Chevrolet

41

29.646

0.257

0.065

182.149

7

2

United States
United States

 Brad Keselowski 

 

Ford

41

29.657

0.268

0.011

182.082

8

4

United States
United States

 Kevin Harvick 

 

Ford

40

29.671

0.282

0.014

181.996

9

20

United States
United States

 Erik Jones 

 

Toyota

27

29.681

0.292

0.010

181.935

10

14

United States
United States

 Clint Bowyer 

 

Ford

40

29.703

0.314

0.022

181.800

11

12

United States
United States

 Ryan Blaney 

 

Ford

25

29.718

0.329

0.015

181.708

12

22

United States
United States

 Joey Logano 

 

Ford

34

29.728

0.339

0.010

181.647

13

11

United States
United States

 Denny Hamlin 

 

Toyota

39

29.738

0.349

0.010

181.586

14

9

United States
United States

 Chase Elliott 

 

Chevrolet

51

29.807

0.418

0.069

181.165

15

24

United States
United States

 William Byron 

 

Chevrolet

30

29.860

0.471

0.053

180.844

16

21

United States
United States

 Paul Menard 

 

Ford

34

29.861

0.472

0.001

180.838

17

88

United States
United States

 Alex Bowman 

 

Chevrolet

38

29.864

0.475

0.003

180.820

18

19

United States
United States

 Martin Truex Jr. 

 

Toyota

25

29.867

0.478

0.003

180.802

19

8

United States
United States

 Daniel Hemric 

 

Chevrolet

32

29.884

0.495

0.017

180.699

20

95

United States
United States

 Matt DiBenedetto 

 

Toyota

30

29.909

0.520

0.025

180.548

21

17

United States
United States

 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 

 

Ford

25

29.946

0.557

0.037

180.325

22

36

United States
United States

 Matt Tifft 

 

Ford

19

29.975

0.586

0.029

180.150

23

3

United States
United States

 Austin Dillon 

 

Chevrolet

26

29.989

0.600

0.014

180.066

24

37

United States
United States

 Chris Buescher 

 

Chevrolet

31

30.006

0.617

0.017

179.964

25

38

United States
United States

 David Ragan 

 

Ford

35

30.112

0.723

0.106

179.330

26

6

United States
United States

 Ryan Newman 

 

Ford

21

30.116

0.727

0.004

179.307

27

34

United States
United States

 Michael McDowell 

 

Ford

33

30.167

0.778

0.051

179.004

28

32

United States
United States

 Corey Lajoie 

 

Ford

21

30.194

0.805

0.027

178.843

29

43

United States
United States

 Darrell Wallace Jr. 

 

Chevrolet

30

30.243

0.854

0.049

178.554

30

13

United States
United States

 Ty Dillon 

 

Chevrolet

26

30.303

0.914

0.060

178.200

31

47

United States
United States

 Ryan Preece 

 

Chevrolet

31

30.322

0.933

0.019

178.089

32

15

United States
United States

 Ross Chastain 

 

Chevrolet

31

30.475

1.086

0.153

177.194

33

51

United States
United States

 Bayley Currey 

 

Ford

18

30.773

1.384

0.298

175.479

34

52

United States
United States

 B.J. McLeod 

 

Chevrolet

9

30.898

1.509

0.125

174.769

35

77

United States
United States

 Quin Houff 

 

Chevrolet

21

31.035

1.646

0.137

173.997

36

00

United States
United States

 Landon Cassill 

 

Chevrolet

32

31.143

1.754

0.108

173.394

 

What to Read Next

Back