Kurt Busch tops Friday's first Cup practice at Kentucky
In the final three minutes of the 50-minute session, Busch posted an average lap speed of 183.742 mph as several teams elected to make mock qualifying runs.
Aric Almirola ended up second (183.542 mph) and his Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Daniel Suarez was third (183.101 mph). Jimmie Johnson and Kyle Busch – who has won races in four different series at the track – completed the top-five.
In eight career Cup starts at Kentucky, Kurt Busch’s best finish was fourth in 2016. In his most recent outing last year, he ended up sixth after leading the second-most laps (45) in the race.
Rounding out the top-10 in practice were Kyle Larson, Brad Keselowski, Kevin Harvick, Erik Jones and Clint Bowyer.
All four SHR cars ended up in the top-10 as well as both Chip Ganassi Racing teams.
1
1
Chevrolet
29
29.389
183.742
2
10
Ford
26
29.421
0.032
0.032
183.542
3
41
Ford
27
29.492
0.103
0.071
183.101
4
48
Chevrolet
27
29.553
0.164
0.061
182.723
5
18
Toyota
33
29.581
0.192
0.028
182.550
6
42
Chevrolet
41
29.646
0.257
0.065
182.149
7
2
Ford
41
29.657
0.268
0.011
182.082
8
4
Ford
40
29.671
0.282
0.014
181.996
9
20
Toyota
27
29.681
0.292
0.010
181.935
10
14
Ford
40
29.703
0.314
0.022
181.800
11
12
Ford
25
29.718
0.329
0.015
181.708
12
22
Ford
34
29.728
0.339
0.010
181.647
13
11
Toyota
39
29.738
0.349
0.010
181.586
14
9
Chevrolet
51
29.807
0.418
0.069
181.165
15
24
Chevrolet
30
29.860
0.471
0.053
180.844
16
21
Ford
34
29.861
0.472
0.001
180.838
17
88
Chevrolet
38
29.864
0.475
0.003
180.820
18
19
Toyota
25
29.867
0.478
0.003
180.802
19
8
Chevrolet
32
29.884
0.495
0.017
180.699
20
95
Toyota
30
29.909
0.520
0.025
180.548
21
17
Ford
25
29.946
0.557
0.037
180.325
22
36
Ford
19
29.975
0.586
0.029
180.150
23
3
Chevrolet
26
29.989
0.600
0.014
180.066
24
37
Chevrolet
31
30.006
0.617
0.017
179.964
25
38
Ford
35
30.112
0.723
0.106
179.330
26
6
Ford
21
30.116
0.727
0.004
179.307
27
34
Ford
33
30.167
0.778
0.051
179.004
28
32
Ford
21
30.194
0.805
0.027
178.843
29
43
Chevrolet
30
30.243
0.854
0.049
178.554
30
13
Chevrolet
26
30.303
0.914
0.060
178.200
31
47
Chevrolet
31
30.322
0.933
0.019
178.089
32
15
Chevrolet
31
30.475
1.086
0.153
177.194
33
51
Ford
18
30.773
1.384
0.298
175.479
34
52
Chevrolet
9
30.898
1.509
0.125
174.769
35
77
Chevrolet
21
31.035
1.646
0.137
173.997
36
00
Chevrolet
32
31.143
1.754
0.108
173.394