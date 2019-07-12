Kurt Busch tops first Kentucky practice session Kurt Busch led the way in Friday's opening Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Kentucky Speedway, wheeling his No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet around the 1.5-mile track at 183.742 mph. Busch was just ahead of Stewart-Haas Racing teammates Aric Almirola in the No. 10 Ford (183.542 mph) and Daniel Suarez in the No. […]

Busch was just ahead of Stewart-Haas Racing teammates Aric Almirola in the No. 10 Ford (183.542 mph) and Daniel Suarez in the No. 41 Ford (183.101), who were right behind him with second- and third-best practice laps.

Jimmie Johnson in the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet (182.723 mph) and Kyle Busch in the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota (182.550 mph) rounded out the top five.

The Monster Energy Series returns to the track for final practice at 1:35 p.m. ET (NBCSN/NBC Sports App). The practice sessions are in preparation for Saturday night’s Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart (7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, NBC Sports App, PRN, SiriusXM).