Kurt Busch throws out first pitch on Opening Day for Chicago Cubs

In support of NASCAR’s upcoming Chicago Street Race, 2004 Cup Series champion Kurt Busch checked another item off his bucket list Thursday in Chicago — throwing out the first pitch at historic Wrigley Field on Major League Baseball’s Opening Day.

Busch was in attendance for the Chicago Cubs’ home opener, kicking off the 2023 MLB season in front of thousands of fans in the Windy City.

On Sunday, July 2, the United States’ premier stock-car racing series will race through the streets of Chicago in the inaugural Grant Park 220 (5:30 p.m. ET, NBC, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) and headline a weekend filled with live music, door-to-door racing and more.

The longtime Cup Series veteran, most recently driving for 23XI Racing, is among the growing list of NASCAR stars who have had the unique crossover opportunity. Busch also threw the ceremonial first pitch when the Cubs hosted the Milwaukee Brewers on Sept. 19, 2011 and has done so numerous times since.

