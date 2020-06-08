Kurt Busch takes sixth at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Kurt Busch finished sixth in the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday.

The top 10 finish for Busch added 31 points to his season total.

Busch started in 12th position and led one lap in the race. The 21st-year driver has tallied 31 career victories, with 146 top-five finishes and 304 results inside the top 10.

Victory Lane at Atlanta Motor Speedway is a familiar place for Busch, who has three career wins at the track. He has also compiled seven top-five finishes at Atlanta and his sixth-place result marks the 14th top 10.

The Las Vegas, Nevada native’s starting and finishing positions compared favorably to his career averages, starting three spots higher than his career mark of 14.8 and completing the race 10 places ahead of his 16.3 career average finish.

Busch’s sixth-place finish came against 40 other drivers. The race endured five cautions and 24 caution laps. There were 21 lead changes.

Kevin Harvick earned the victory in the race, and Kyle Busch finished second. Martin Truex Jr placed third, Ryan Blaney brought home fourth, and Denny Hamlin grabbed the No. 5 spot.

Truex got off to a great start in the race, winning both of the first two stages, but couldn’t hold on to end up in Victory Lane.

