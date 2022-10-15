Kurt Busch stepping away from full-time NASCAR Cup racing

LAS VEGAS — Kurt Busch, continuing to recover from a concussion suffered in July, will not race the rest of this season and said Saturday that he will not race full-time in Cup next year.

“I know I’m not 100% in my ability to go out and race at the top level in the NASCAR Cup Series,” Busch said in a statement he read. “These are the best of the best drivers, and lately, I haven’t felt my best.”

But Busch is not retiring, leaving the option open to race in the future.

“I will get back to 100%, I promise,” Busch said.

The 44-year-old Busch has been sidelined by a concussion since a July 23 crash at Pocono Raceway. He and Alex Bowman continue to miss races this season because of concussions. NASCAR will make changes to the rear of cars for next season to address rear-end impacts, such as those that injured Busch and Bowman.

Busch, a Las Vegas native, made his announcement at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Co-owner Denny Hamlin and Toyota Racing Development President David Wilson attended.

“Kurt’s decision to step away from full-time NASCAR Cup Series competition next year is certainly not something anyone expected when we started the season together and celebrated in victory lane at Kansas Speedway earlier this year,” Wilson said in a statement.

“Unfortunate circumstances led Kurt to a difficult decision, but we know that he will continue to contribute to the entire program at Toyota, TRD and 23XI Racing. He brings a tremendous amount of knowledge and firsthand championship experience to his team and fellow Toyota competitors. We’re here to support Kurt in this next chapter of his career and look forward to continuing to work alongside him.”

While there is another driver in Cup with the same last name — younger brother Kyle — there is nobody quite like Kurt Busch.

Busch’s tenure in NASCAR has been marked by an immense talent and a temperament that nearly sidetracked his career a decade ago. In his final full-time Cup seasons in, he has become a statesman for the sport and a mentor to young drivers.

Story continues

Busch’s career is worthy of future Hall of Fame enshrinement. He won the 2004 championship — the first year the title was determined by a postseason instead of a season-long format. This would have been his fourth year in the playoffs, but he gave up spot because of his injury.

Busch also has 34 Cup victories, including at least one in each of the last nine seasons. He was victorious in the 2017 Daytona 500 and the 2010 Coca-Cola 600. Busch won a race in 19 of the 22 Cup seasons he was a full-time driver.

Busch has scored 161 top fives and 339 top 10s in 776 career Cup starts. He ranks 12th on the all-time career Cup start list.

Busch made his Cup debut in 2000 at age 21, finishing 18th in the fall Dover race. He ran seven races that year before moving to Cup full-time in 2001 after only one season in the Truck Series.



