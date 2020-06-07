Kurt Busch to start at rear, serve pass through penalty

Kurt Busch will start at the rear for today’s Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway and have to do a pass through penalty to begin the race after his car failed pre-race inspection three times, NASCAR announced.

Busch was to have started 12th.

NASCAR also announced that the cars of Corey LaJoie (failed inspection two times), Garrett Smithley (failed inspection two times), Cole Custer (unapproved adjustments) and Timmy Hill (unapproved adjustments) will start at the rear.

LaJoie was to have started 25th. Custer was to have started 31st. Smithley was to have started 34th. Hill was to have started 38th in the 40-car field.

