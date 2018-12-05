Kurt Busch and sponsor move to Chip Ganassi Racing for 2019

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) -- Kurt Busch and sponsor Monster Energy will move to Chip Ganassi Racing next season for Busch's 20th season in NASCAR.

The partnership announced Tuesday is a one-year contract for Busch to drive the No. 1 Chevrolet with primary sponsorship from Monster. It is believed the one season as teammate to Kyle Larson will be Busch's final year of fulltime NASCAR competition.

Busch won NASCAR's Cup title in 2004 and counts the Daytona 500 and Coca-Cola 600 among his 30 career victories. He spent the last five seasons with Stewart-Haas Racing.

Busch will replace Jamie McMurray, who has driven for Ganassi in 13 of his 17 seasons at the Cup level. McMurray is expected to race in the Daytona 500 for Ganassi, and he's been offered a management role with the team.

