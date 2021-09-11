Kurt Busch sidelined early after Stage 1 crash at Richmond

Playoff driver Kurt Busch was sidelined early in Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway, exiting after a crash in Stage 1 of the Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders.

Busch had led four laps in the early going, with his Chip Ganassi Racing substitute pit crew putting the No. 1 Chevrolet out first after a round of pit stops during the competition caution period. But a left-rear tire went down entering Turn 1 shortly after the restart, sending Busch’s car looping into the outside retaining wall.

Busch will finish last in the 37-car field, having completed just 40 of the 400 laps. One race remains in the opening Round of 16 in the Cup Series postseason — Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway, where Busch has won six times.

This story will be updated.