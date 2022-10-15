Kurt Busch out for rest of season, will not compete full-time in 2023

Kurt Busch provided a pivotal update on his racing future Saturday, indicating he will not compete for the NASCAR Cup Series championship next season.

Busch outlined his plans Saturday morning at his hometown track of Las Vegas Motor Speedway, site of Sunday’s South Point 400 (2:30 p.m. ET, NBC, NBC Sports App, PRN, SiriusXM) in the Cup Series Playoffs.

Busch has missed the last 12 Cup Series races after sustaining a concussion in a wreck during qualifying July 23 at Pocono Raceway, and said Saturday he will miss the remaining four events on this season’s Cup Series schedule. Xfinity Series regular Ty Gibbs will continue his role as a substitute for Busch with the 23XI Racing team through the end of the year.

The news is twofold for 23XI, which will bring Tyler Reddick to its No. 45 team a year ahead of schedule to be Busch’s full-time replacement. The organization announced in July that it had signed the 26-year-old standout to a deal beginning in 2024, but an agreement struck with Richard Childress Racing will release Reddick from his obligations to the No. 8 Chevrolet team next year.

For Busch, it’s the next chapter of a Cup Series career that includes 34 victories, the first playoff-era championship in 2004 and a Daytona 500 win in a 22-year period. Busch’s most recent win — in a dominant day at Kansas Speedway — secured a berth in the Cup Series Playoffs. He withdrew his request for a medical waiver after his concussion symptoms forced him to miss the postseason.

Busch joined 23XI Racing this season as the team grew to a two-car operation, with the No. 45 Toyota designated for Busch alongside the No. 23 Camry driven by Bubba Wallace. The Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin-owned team became Busch’s latest stop in his long-running and Hall of Fame-caliber career, which also included stints with Jack Roush, Roger Penske, Stewart-Haas and Chip Ganassi.

The 44-year-old Busch offered an update on his health Sept. 27 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, saying he was “hopeful” about a return to competition this season and noting his progress in the recovery from his Pocono crash. His timetable for a potential comeback, though, remained unclear at that time. “I feel good, and I don‘t know when I‘ll be back, but time has been the challenge,” Busch said. “He‘s … Father Time is the one in charge on this one.”

Hamlin has maintained that a seat with 23XI Racing would be available when Busch felt comfortable in returning to the cockpit. With Reddick and Wallace confirmed as 23XI’s full-time entrants, a return by Busch to part-time Cup Series competition next year would necessitate a third entry with the team.

Gibbs has been a capable fill-in for Busch, though the 20-year-old rookie’s results have been marked by four DNFs. His best finish thus far was 10th at Michigan International Speedway, where he led the first laps of his Cup Series career.

Though Busch bowed out of a postseason appearance, his Kansas victory qualified 23XI Racing’s No. 45 team for the team owner playoffs. 23XI shifted Wallace to car No. 45 for the postseason, in an effort to give the team a veteran edge. The No. 45 advanced through the first round, but was eliminated from the team owner grid after the Round of 12.