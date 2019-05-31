Kurt Busch posts fastest lap in final Cup practice at Pocono

Kurt Busch had the fastest lap in Friday’s final Cup practice session at Pocono Raceway.

Busch ran a lap of 172.712 mph. He was followed by Brad Keselowski (171.798 mph), Kyle Larson (171.612), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (171.018) and Kyle Busch (170.849).

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Click here for practice report

Busch had the best average over 10 consecutive laps at 170.042 mph. He was followed by Keselowski (169.548 mph) and Chase Elliott (169.482).

Joey Logano ran the most laps at 43. He was 13th on the speed chart with a top lap of 170.148 mph.

Matt DiBenedetto will start at the rear of the field Sunday after his team changed engines Friday. He was one of four drivers who did not get on track in the final practice session. Also not running in the session were Quin Houff, Reed Sorenson and Ross Chastain.

Qualifying is Saturday. The race is Sunday.