Kurt Busch to participate in Next Gen test Tuesday at Charlotte

NASCAR will hold its first Next Gen test of 2021 on Tuesday at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Kurt Busch will be back behind the wheel in a test that will validate some adjustments that have been made to components of the Next Gen car. Busch, the 2004 NASCAR Cup Series champion, currently drives for Chip Ganassi Racing.

The Next Gen car was most recently on the track last month at Daytona International Speedway with Roush Fenway Racing driver Chris Buescher logging the prototype‘s first laps on a superspeedway. Busch and Martin Truex Jr. took part in two days of testing in November on the Roval and oval layouts of Charlotte Motor Speedway. That session marked the first time that two prototypes were on the track at the same time.

John Probst, NASCAR Senior Vice President of Racing Innovation, indicated after the Daytona test that another session at Charlotte was potentially in the cards.

“I think some of the stuff we found in the car is very promising for some of the other tracks we‘re going to take it to,” Probst said. “So if anything, we may try to get on a local track up in the Charlotte area for a couple hours to verify what we found here translates to some other track types.”

The Next Gen car is scheduled for its competition debut in 2022.