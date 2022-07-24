Kurt Busch not cleared to race at Pocono Raceway

AccuWeather

The most intense and long-lasting heat wave so far this summer is already well underway in the Northeast. AccuWeather forecasters say the region's hottest weather so far this season for many will arrive on Sunday. Intense heat first began for much of the Northeast and mid-Atlantic last week when temperatures soared above normal levels during the hottest part of the summer. Residents across the region sweltered and struggled to keep cool to end the week while the heat became deadly in two states.