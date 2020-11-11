Kurt Busch, Martin Truex Jr. set for two-day Next Gen test at Charlotte

NASCAR announced Wednesday that two tests of the Next Gen stock car for the 2022 Cup Series are scheduled next week at Charlotte Motor Speedway, marking the first time that two prototypes of the new model are scheduled to be on track at the same time.

Former series champions Kurt Busch and Martin Truex Jr. will drive the Next Gen cars in the two tests, scheduled Monday and Wednesday at the Concord, North Carolina track. Monday’s test will be on the 2.32-mile oval/road course layout while Wednesday’s session will be held on the 1.5-mile D-shaped oval. Officials will use the Tuesday in between tests to change track configurations.

The sessions will mark the sixth and seventh on-track shakedowns for the proposed 2022 model. The most recent test was a two-day session at Dover International Speedway in August, when Sunoco Rookie of the Year Cole Custer took his first laps in the “P3” prototype, the third model built by Richard Childress Racing and NASCAR’s Research & Development team as a collaboration.

RELATED: Next Gen debut moves to 2022 | Cole Custer shares Next Gen impressions

The Dover test was intended to test the model’s durability and adjustability, plus putting miles on some of the car’s final-production parts. Each test so far has been held using a single prototype.

Monday’s test will mark the first official NASCAR test of the Next Gen model on a road course. IMSA team Action Express Racing held its own track day with a Next Gen car in August at the Daytona International Speedway road course.

PHOTOS: See scenes from the Next Gen test at Auto Club Speedway