Kurt Busch leads Road America Cup practice; Kyle Busch to backup

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. – Kurt Busch posted the fastest lap of Saturday’s Cup practice at Road America, while his brother, Kyle, will go to a backup car after hitting the wall.

Kyle Busch hit the wall and will go to a backup car. He followed another car that kicked up dust in the Kink and slid, hitting the wall.

Kyle Busch was second in the practice session but that was in his primary car. He’ll have to start at the rear of Sunday’s race (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC) because he’s going to a backup car.

Kurt Busch led the way in the practice session with a lap of 108.875 mph. Kyle Busch’s top lap was 108.658 mph. Austin Cindric was next at 108.525 mph. He was followed by Ryan Blaney (108.499 mph) and Tyler Reddick (108.476).

Ryan Preece went off course and damaged the left front. He and will go to a backup car. He will start at the rear of the field in Sunday’s race. Kyle Tilley spun into a gravel trap.

