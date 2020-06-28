Kurt Busch, Brad Keselowski split Sunday stages at Pocono Raceway

Brad Keselowski won Stage 2 in the second NASCAR Cup Series race of the weekend at Pocono Raceway, taking control on a restart with two laps to go in the 55-lap portion.

The Team Penske driver took the green flag in his No. 2 Ford alongside Stewart-Haas Racing‘s Aric Almirola in the No. 10 Ford. Almirola ended up second at the start-finish line, followed by Ryan Newman in his No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford. Martin Truex Jr. and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. were then fourth and fifth, respectively.

Kevin Harvick (Saturday‘s winner), Austin Dillon, Kurt Busch (Stage 1 winner), Matt DiBenedetto and Denny Hamlin completed the top 10.

Keselowski is credited with four laps led through the first two stages — all of which he did toward the end of the second stage. The in-race mini victory marks Keselowski‘s third this season.

The late-stage restart was set up after Chris Buescher crashed into the inside wall with five laps remaining in the stage. That came one lap after a separate restart.

With 10 laps to go, Kyle Busch spun while battling Ryan Blaney for position and slid into the inside wall.

Rookie Christopher Bell — placed third in Stage 1 — hit the wall early into Stage 2 on Lap 39. Buescher, who was also in the top 10 at the end of the first stage, did the same six laps later. Bell‘s day ended early, while Buescher stayed out with repairs until the second wreck.

Finish Driver Team Points 1 Brad Keselowski Team Penske 10 2 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing 9 3 Ryan Newman Roush Fenway Racing 8 4 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing 7 5 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing 6 6 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing 5 7 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing 4 8 Kurt Busch Chip Ganassi Racing 3 9 Matt DiBenedetto Wood Brothers Racing 2 10 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing 1

STAGE 1

Kurt Busch won Stage 1 in the second NASCAR Cup Series race of a Pocono Raceway doubleheader, leading all 30 laps in the opening portion.

The driver of the No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet was supposed to fire off from third starting position but instead began on the front row. Polesitter Ryan Preece had to drop to the rear of the field because of a pre-race engine change in his No. 37 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet. Busch, therefore, moved up alongside Austin Dillon’s No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet.

Sunday‘s lineup was based on the finishing results from Saturday’s race, which included an inversion of the top 20 finishers.

The mini in-race victory marked Busch’s first stage win of the 2020 season.

Ryan Blaney ended up second in the first stage, with Christopher Bell behind him in third. Kevin Harvick, who won Saturday’s first Pocono race, and Brad Keselowski were fourth and fifth, respectively. Matt DiBenedetto, Chris Buescher, Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch and rookie Cole Custer made up the rest of the top 10.

There was only one action-based caution, and it came on Lap 15 when Michael McDowell made heavy contact with the wall.

Lightning pushed the green flag back 30 minutes, then rain drew out the yellow flag and ultimately the red flag for 50 minutes and 50 seconds. Eleven laps were completed before the race went back green.