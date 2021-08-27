Kurt Busch joins 23XI Racing for 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season
Kurt Busch and 23XI Racing announced Friday the 2004 NASCAR Cup Series champion will pilot the No. 45 Toyota in 2022.
Busch will join the team as it expands to two cars.
In a video released Friday, Kurt Busch announced he will drive for 23XI Racing in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series and unveiled the new No. 45 Toyota he will pilot full time next season. A full shot of the Camry revealed the number placement on the Next Gen car will be different from what it […]
Kurt Busch will drive next season for 23XI Racing, the NASCAR team owned by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan, in a long expected expansion move for the first-year organization. Hamlin, the three-time Daytona 500 winner, partnered with Jordan this year to start a team centered around Bubba Wallace.
Bubba Wallace has a new teammate on Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin’s NASCAR team.
23XI Racing announced on Friday that Kurt Busch will join the organization next season as part of an expansion to a two-car team in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series. The 43-year-old Busch will pair with teammate Bubba Wallace as the organization enters its second Cup Series season. The team debuted this year after NBA legend […]
