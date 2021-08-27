Kurt Busch joins 23XI Racing for 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season

Associated Press

While it took skill and Zack’s entire 4-foot-8 frame to make two leaping catches in his team’s 2-0 victory over Michigan on Wednesday night at the Little League World Series, his good fortune extends to having his father, Kevin, on the coaching staff as an assistant. Until they’re eliminated, all 16 teams at the tournament have been isolated to protect them from the coronavirus, living in the dormitories onsite in South Williamsport because the players are ages 10 to 12 and not eligible for vaccinations. Hawaii’s players and coaches have been quarantined from their families since Aug. 6, just before the start of the West regional tournament in San Bernardino, California.