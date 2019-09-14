Kurt Busch right at home with top speed in final Las Vegas Cup practice

A hometown boy made good in Friday’s second and final NASCAR Cup practice at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Kurt Busch, who was the slowest of the 16 playoff drivers in the first practice earlier in the day, roared to the top of the speed chart in the second session with a top speed of 177.276 mph.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Click here for final practice results.

Joey Logano was second-fastest (176.783 mph), followed by teammate Brad Keselowski (176.321 mph), Chase Elliott (176.223) and Ryan Blaney (176.114).

Sixth through 10th was another Las Vegas native, regular season championship winner Kyle Busch (175.999 mph), Brickyard 400 winner Kevin Harvick (175.976), Daniel Suarez (175.901), who was the only non-playoff contender to be in the top 10 in the second session, followed by Martin Truex Jr. (175.838) and Ryan Newman (175.798).

Clint Bowyer – who was fastest in the first session – could only muster 17th fastest at 175.450 mph in the second session.

The three slowest playoff contenders were Alex Bowman (18th, 175.427 mph), Kyle Larson (19th, 175.251) and Aric Almirola (22nd, 174.984).

The Cup drivers will have qualifying at 4:05 p.m. ET (NBCSN/Performance Racing Network), with the 267-lap main event playoff-opening race on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET (NBCSN/PRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Follow @JerryBonkowski