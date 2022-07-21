Kurt Busch hints at 2023 retirement

Veteran Kurt Busch Thursday tossed out a hint that the 2023 NASCAR Cup season might be his last as a driver.

Busch appeared on “CBS Mornings” Thursday to discuss NASCAR’s Tuesday announcement regarding the scheduling of a street race in Chicago in July next year.

Busch drives for 23XI Racing, co-owned by fellow Cup driver Denny Hamlin and former NBA star Michael Jordan.

Busch, 43, expressed excitement at being able to participate in the Chicago event.

“I’ve been in this sport 23 years, and this, to me, is like one of those kid-in-the-candy store moments of, ‘I wanna be a part of this,’ ” Busch said on the program. “And I’m glad I’m having the chance to drive next year for the team, and I might be done driving after that.”

Pressed to talk more about possible retirement, Busch didn’t elaborate.

The 23XI team announced recently that it has signed driver Tyler Reddick for the 2024 season but offered no clues on whether he might replace another driver or be in an additional car. If Busch indeed retires after next season, Reddick’s move into Busch’s No. 45 would seem a natural progression.

“We need to start to look at who the next talent is and where the sponsorships are,” Busch said.

Busch is expected to remain with the team after his final race as a driver.

