Kurt Busch finishes fifth at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Kurt Busch finished fifth in the Alsco Uniforms 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Thursday.

Busch’s top five finish added 40 points to his season total.

Busch started in 14th position. The 21st-year driver has earned 31 career victories, with 145 top-five finishes and 302 results inside the top 10.

Victory Lane at Charlotte Motor Speedway is a familiar place for Busch, who has one career win at the track. He has also compiled seven top-five finishes at Charlotte and his fifth-place result marks the 14th top 10.

The Las Vegas, Nevada native’s starting and finishing positions compared favorably to his career averages, starting one spot higher than his career mark of 14.8 and completing the race 11 places ahead of his 16.4 career average finish.

Busch took on 40 other drivers on the way to his fifth-place finish. The race endured seven cautions and 37 caution laps. There were 14 lead changes.

Chase Elliott finished first in the race, and Denny Hamlin took second. Ryan Blaney placed third, with Ricky Stenhouse Jr securing fourth place. Busch rounded out the top five.

After Joey Logano won the first stage, Alex Bowman drove the No. 88 car to the win in Stage 2.

