Kurt Busch finishes 18th at Richmond Raceway

Kurt Busch finished 18th in the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway, adding 20 points to his season total.

Busch now sits at No. 15 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings with 2039 points. He’s collected five top-five finishes in 2019.

Martin Truex Jr. brought home the win in the race, with Kyle Busch finishing second, and Denny Hamlin crossing the finish line third. Brad Keselowski brought home fourth place, followed by Ryan Newman in the No. 5 spot.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Truex came away victorious in Stage 1, and Busch took Stage 2.

Busch qualified in ninth position at 125.214 mph. The 20th-year driver has collected 31 career victories, 142 top-five finishes and has placed in the top 10 in 294 races.

There were 38 cars in the field, and the race endured five cautions and 32 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag there were six lead changes.

With Truex driving to victory in Joe Gibbs Racing’s Camry, Toyota added 40 points to its season totals. Overall, Toyota ranks No. 1 with 1028 points, followed by Ford in the No. 2 spot with 991. Chevrolet sits at No. 3 with 947 points on the season.

Kurt Busch Driver Page | Get Kurt Busch Gear | Race Center