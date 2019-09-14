Kurt Busch fastest in Friday's final Cup practice at Las Vegas

Jim Utter
Motorsport

Busch’s average lap speed of 177.276 mph topped the Team Penske duo of Joey Logano (176.783 mph) and Brad Keselowski (176.321 mph).

In 19 career starts at his hometown track, Busch has never won but has two top-five and five top-10 finishes and has won two poles.

“When we raced here in March, the high groove in (Turns) 3 and 4 was the first ever time that I’ve seen the Cup guys up there. So, I believe that will be a factor in Sunday’s race. We’ll see,” Busch said. 

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

“We have nightfall as well and that will be the first time we’ve raced under the lights here at Las Vegas. I think that’s a great look for everything and everybody thinks of Vegas as the Strip and the skyline at night.”

Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney were fourth and fifth as playoff contenders swept the top-five.

Rounding the out the top-10 in practice were Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Daniel Suarez, Martin Truex Jr. and Ryan Newman.

Kyle Busch had the best average lap speed among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps (175.106 mph). Elliott and Logano were second and third, respectively, in that category.

Read Also:

Clint Bowyer tops Friday's first Cup practice at Las Vegas

1

1

United States
United States

 Kurt Busch 

 

Chevrolet

27

30.461

 

 

177.276

2

22

United States
United States

 Joey Logano 

 

Ford

53

30.546

0.085

0.085

176.783

3

2

United States
United States

 Brad Keselowski 

 

Ford

46

30.626

0.165

0.080

176.321

4

9

United States
United States

 Chase Elliott 

 

Chevrolet

44

30.643

0.182

0.017

176.223

5

12

United States
United States

 Ryan Blaney 

 

Ford

47

30.662

0.201

0.019

176.114

6

18

United States
United States

 Kyle Busch 

 

Toyota

34

30.682

0.221

0.020

175.999

7

4

United States
United States

 Kevin Harvick 

 

Ford

43

30.686

0.225

0.004

175.976

8

41

Mexico
Mexico

 Daniel Suarez 

 

Ford

38

30.699

0.238

0.013

175.901

9

19

United States
United States

 Martin Truex Jr. 

 

Toyota

30

30.710

0.249

0.011

175.838

10

6

United States
United States

 Ryan Newman 

 

Ford

35

30.717

0.256

0.007

175.798

11

20

United States
United States

 Erik Jones 

 

Toyota

43

30.722

0.261

0.005

175.770

12

11

United States
United States

 Denny Hamlin 

 

Toyota

35

30.725

0.264

0.003

175.753

13

48

United States
United States

 Jimmie Johnson 

 

Chevrolet

50

30.726

0.265

0.001

175.747

14

21

United States
United States

 Paul Menard 

 

Ford

38

30.736

0.275

0.010

175.690

15

24

United States
United States

 William Byron 

 

Chevrolet

48

30.749

0.288

0.013

175.615

16

47

United States
United States

 Ryan Preece 

 

Chevrolet

25

30.775

0.314

0.026

175.467

17

14

United States
United States

 Clint Bowyer 

 

Ford

32

30.778

0.317

0.003

175.450

18

88

United States
United States

 Alex Bowman 

 

Chevrolet

50

30.782

0.321

0.004

175.427

19

42

United States
United States

 Kyle Larson 

 

Chevrolet

28

30.813

0.352

0.031

175.251

20

17

United States
United States

 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 

 

Ford

48

30.815

0.354

0.002

175.239

21

3

United States
United States

 Austin Dillon 

 

Chevrolet

37

30.825

0.364

0.010

175.182

22

10

United States
United States

 Aric Almirola 

 

Ford

40

30.860

0.399

0.035

174.984

23

13

United States
United States

 Ty Dillon 

 

Chevrolet

48

30.896

0.435

0.036

174.780

24

38

United States
United States

 David Ragan 

 

Ford

25

30.918

0.457

0.022

174.656

25

43

United States
United States

 Darrell Wallace Jr. 

 

Chevrolet

34

31.015

0.554

0.097

174.109

26

34

United States
United States

 Michael McDowell 

 

Ford

25

31.038

0.577

0.023

173.980

27

95

United States
United States

 Matt DiBenedetto 

 

Toyota

35

31.103

0.642

0.065

173.617

28

37

United States
United States

 Chris Buescher 

 

Chevrolet

33

31.109

0.648

0.006

173.583

29

8

United States
United States

 Daniel Hemric 

 

Chevrolet

24

31.159

0.698

0.050

173.305

30

32

United States
United States

 Corey Lajoie 

 

Ford

13

31.207

0.746

0.048

173.038

31

36

United States
United States

 Matt Tifft 

 

Ford

26

31.508

1.047

0.301

171.385

32

00

United States
United States

 Landon Cassill 

 

Chevrolet

13

31.604

1.143

0.096

170.864

33

51

United States
United States

 B.J. McLeod 

 

Chevrolet

11

31.633

1.172

0.029

170.708

34

52

United States
United States

 Garrett Smithley 

 

Chevrolet

5

32.694

2.233

1.061

165.168

35

77

United States
United States

 Reed Sorenson 

 

Chevrolet

4

32.819

2.358

0.125

164.539

36

66

United States
United States

 Joey Gase 

 

Toyota

9

33.179

2.718

0.360

162.754

37

27

United States
United States

 Joe Nemechek 

 

Chevrolet

5

33.457

2.996

0.278

161.401

What to Read Next