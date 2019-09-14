Kurt Busch fastest in Friday's final Cup practice at Las Vegas
Busch’s average lap speed of 177.276 mph topped the Team Penske duo of Joey Logano (176.783 mph) and Brad Keselowski (176.321 mph).
In 19 career starts at his hometown track, Busch has never won but has two top-five and five top-10 finishes and has won two poles.
“When we raced here in March, the high groove in (Turns) 3 and 4 was the first ever time that I’ve seen the Cup guys up there. So, I believe that will be a factor in Sunday’s race. We’ll see,” Busch said.
“We have nightfall as well and that will be the first time we’ve raced under the lights here at Las Vegas. I think that’s a great look for everything and everybody thinks of Vegas as the Strip and the skyline at night.”
Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney were fourth and fifth as playoff contenders swept the top-five.
Rounding the out the top-10 in practice were Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Daniel Suarez, Martin Truex Jr. and Ryan Newman.
Kyle Busch had the best average lap speed among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps (175.106 mph). Elliott and Logano were second and third, respectively, in that category.
1
1
Chevrolet
27
30.461
177.276
2
22
Ford
53
30.546
0.085
0.085
176.783
3
2
Ford
46
30.626
0.165
0.080
176.321
4
9
Chevrolet
44
30.643
0.182
0.017
176.223
5
12
Ford
47
30.662
0.201
0.019
176.114
6
18
Toyota
34
30.682
0.221
0.020
175.999
7
4
Ford
43
30.686
0.225
0.004
175.976
8
41
Ford
38
30.699
0.238
0.013
175.901
9
19
Toyota
30
30.710
0.249
0.011
175.838
10
6
Ford
35
30.717
0.256
0.007
175.798
11
20
Toyota
43
30.722
0.261
0.005
175.770
12
11
Toyota
35
30.725
0.264
0.003
175.753
13
48
Chevrolet
50
30.726
0.265
0.001
175.747
14
21
Ford
38
30.736
0.275
0.010
175.690
15
24
Chevrolet
48
30.749
0.288
0.013
175.615
16
47
Chevrolet
25
30.775
0.314
0.026
175.467
17
14
Ford
32
30.778
0.317
0.003
175.450
18
88
Chevrolet
50
30.782
0.321
0.004
175.427
19
42
Chevrolet
28
30.813
0.352
0.031
175.251
20
17
Ford
48
30.815
0.354
0.002
175.239
21
3
Chevrolet
37
30.825
0.364
0.010
175.182
22
10
Ford
40
30.860
0.399
0.035
174.984
23
13
Chevrolet
48
30.896
0.435
0.036
174.780
24
38
Ford
25
30.918
0.457
0.022
174.656
25
43
Chevrolet
34
31.015
0.554
0.097
174.109
26
34
Ford
25
31.038
0.577
0.023
173.980
27
95
Toyota
35
31.103
0.642
0.065
173.617
28
37
Chevrolet
33
31.109
0.648
0.006
173.583
29
8
Chevrolet
24
31.159
0.698
0.050
173.305
30
32
Ford
13
31.207
0.746
0.048
173.038
31
36
Ford
26
31.508
1.047
0.301
171.385
32
00
Chevrolet
13
31.604
1.143
0.096
170.864
33
51
Chevrolet
11
31.633
1.172
0.029
170.708
34
52
Chevrolet
5
32.694
2.233
1.061
165.168
35
77
Chevrolet
4
32.819
2.358
0.125
164.539
36
66
Toyota
9
33.179
2.718
0.360
162.754
37
27
Chevrolet
5
33.457
2.996
0.278
161.401