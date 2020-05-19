Kurt Busch drives to a third place finish at Darlington Raceway

Kurt Busch finished third in the The Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway on Sunday.

Busch’s top five finish, the second time he has achieved that result this year, added 39 points to his season total.

Busch started in 22nd position. The 21st-year driver has tallied 31 career victories, with 145 top-five finishes and 301 results inside the top 10.

The third place result for Busch marks the fourth time he has finished in the top five at Darlington Raceway and his tenth top 10.

The Las Vegas, Nevada native began the race seven spots behind his career mark of 14.9, but finished 13 places ahead of his career average of 16.5.

Busch battled against a field of 40 drivers on the way to his third-place finish. The race endured 10 cautions and 57 caution laps. There were 11 lead changes.

Kevin Harvick took the checkered flag in the race, followed by Alex Bowman in second place. After Busch’s third-place finish, Chase Elliott secured fourth, and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top five.

After William Byron won the first stage, Brad Keselowski drove the No. 2 car to victory in Stage 2.

