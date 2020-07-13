Kurt Busch drives No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro to fifth-place finish at Kentucky Speedway

Kurt Busch finished fifth in the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart at Kentucky Speedway on Sunday.

Busch’s top five finish, the fourth time he has achieved that result this year, added 35 points to his season total.

Busch started in seventh position. The 21st-year driver has earned 31 career victories, with 146 top-five finishes and 307 results inside the top 10.

Victory Lane at Kentucky Speedway is a familiar place for Busch, who has one career win at the track. He has also compiled two top-five finishes at Kentucky and his fifth-place result marks the sixth top 10.

The Las Vegas, Nevada native’s starting and finishing positions compared favorably to his career averages, starting eight spots higher than his career mark of 14.7 and completing the race 11 places ahead of his 16.4 career average finish.

Busch competed against 38 other drivers on the way to his fifth-place finish. The race endured eight cautions and 42 caution laps. There were 13 lead changes.

Cole Custer finished first in the race, and Martin Truex Jr finished second. Matt DiBenedetto placed third, with Kevin Harvick taking fourth place. Busch rounded out the top five.

After Aric Almirola won Stage 1, Brad Keselowski drove the No. 2 car to victory in Stage 2.

