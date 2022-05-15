Kurt Busch delivers 23XI Racing a Cup win at Kansas

With the Jordan Brand on the No. 45 Toyota, Kurt Busch led a race-high 116 laps Sunday and scored the victory at Kansas Speedway.

Busch chased down Kyle Larson for the lead and retook the lead with eight laps to go. The two fought hard and Larson’s car was pinched into the wall in Turns 1 and 2. Busch escaped for his first win with 23XI Racing and first Kansas win in 33 career starts while Larson finished second.

23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin finished fourth as Toyota produced a strong showing, with all six of the manufacturer’s cars finishing inside the top 10. Kyle Busch headed the line of Joe Gibbs Racing Toyotas with a third-place finish ahead of Hamlin, Christopher Bell in fifth and Martin Truex Jr. in sixth. Bubba Wallace, Kurt Busch’s teammate, finished 10th.

Busch’s win marks the ninth consecutive season in which he has won at least one race.

The race featured eight cautions, five of which were for on-track incidents as left-rear tires continued to plague drivers after issues persisted in Saturday’s practice session.

Stage 1 winner: Kyle Busch

Stage 2 winner: Kurt Busch

Next race: The series heads to Texas Motor Speedway for the NASCAR All-Star Race on May 22 (8 p.m. ET, FS1).

