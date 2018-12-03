Kurt Busch confirms his departure from Stewart-Haas Racing

The former NASCAR Cup Series champion’s departure from the organization was first reported in August by Motorsport.com.

In a message Busch posted to his Twitter account, he said, “Unfortunately, it’s not in the cards for me to stay. I’m looking forward to the future and new opportunities ahead.”

Sources have told Motorsport.com that Busch, 40, is expected to move to Chip Ganassi Racing, but no official announcement has been made as yet.

Daniel Suarez, who was recently released from Joe Gibbs Racing, is expected to join SHR to complete the organization’s four-car team in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, sources said.

In five seasons driving the No. 41 Ford for SHR, Busch has won six races – at least one each year, including the 2017 Daytona 500. His best series finish at SHR was seventh, both in 2016 and this past season.

SHR posted the following message to its Twitter account Sunday night following Busch’s announcement: