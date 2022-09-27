Kurt Busch on concussion recovery: 'Each week is better progress'

CONCORD, N.C. — Kurt Busch provided an update on his health Tuesday, saying he is making strides in his recovery from a concussion but there is no clear timetable on his return to NASCAR competition.

Busch has been sidelined since a July 23 crash during qualifying at Pocono Raceway, a span of 10 Cup Series races. Xfinity Series regular Ty Gibbs has filled in for his 23XI Racing team.

“I’m doing good. Each week is better progress,” Busch said from pit road at Charlotte Motor Speedway. “I feel good, and I don’t know when I’ll be back, but time has been the challenge. He’s … Father Time is the one in charge on this one.”

Busch’s remarks came as he joined breast cancer survivors and their supporters to paint the Charlotte track’s pit wall pink to commemorate National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Busch also announced that his “Window of Hope” program will return for this year’s Oct. 9 Bank of America Roval 400, with the Cup Series field set to use pink window nets, which will be auctioned to fund better access to mammography screenings. The Roval circuit’s Oct. 8 race for the Xfinity Series will also be called the Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina.

Tuesday marked Busch’s first at-track media availability since his Pocono crash. 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin has indicated that a seat with the team will be ready for Busch when he is medically cleared to return.

“I feel hopeful,” Busch said when asked about a potential return this year. “I know that I have more doctor visits and more distance to go, and I keep pushing each week. And TPC, Toyota Performance Center, has been a group of angels that have helped me with the workouts and the vestibular (inner-ear and balance) workouts, different nutrition as well, the different supplements and things to help everything re-balance with my vision, my hearing and just overall balance in general.”

