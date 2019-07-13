Kurt Busch beats out younger brother in overtime at Kentucky In a battle between the Busch brothers in overtime Saturday night at Kentucky Speedway, the elder Kurt Busch took the checkered flag in the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart. "Hell, yeah," Busch yelled at the finish line, afterward. "Hell, yeah." Kyle Busch finished 0.076 seconds behind older brother Kurt Busch after the two raced […]

In a battle between the Busch brothers in overtime Saturday night at Kentucky Speedway, the elder Kurt Busch took the checkered flag in the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart.

“Hell, yeah,” Busch yelled at the finish line, afterward. “Hell, yeah.”

Kyle Busch finished 0.076 seconds behind older brother Kurt Busch after the two raced side-by-side in the final lap to the finish line. The victory marked Kurt’s first victory of the season and his first with Chip Ganassi Racing. Kyle already has four to his name this year. Both are playoff bound.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“That was a first,” said Kyle Busch, who led a race-high 72 laps. “No hard feelings. Move on.”

Behind the Busch cars, Erik Jones came in third. Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin were fourth and fifth.

RELATED: Unofficial Kentucky results

SHOP: Kurt Busch gear

The race, which went two laps beyond the scheduled 267, went into overtime after Bubba Wallace went sideways with five laps to go. Reigning Cup Series champion Joey Logano had been leading — out front for 19 laps before the caution — but dropped on the restart and ended up seventh.

Pole-sitter Daniel Suarez kept his position for the opening 49 laps, the most he has led a Cup Series race in his career. He pitted two laps after the first caution came out on Lap 47 due to debris on the track from Chase Elliott‘s blown tire. Suarez ultimately finished eighth, while Elliott wound up 15th.

Martin Truex Jr., who won this race in 2017 and 2018, finished 19th.

RELATED: Complete Kentucky at-track gallery

The Cup Series heads to New Hampshire Motor Speedway next weekend, returning to a Sunday schedule (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN, NBC Sports App, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), for the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301.

This story will be updated.