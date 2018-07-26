Kurt Busch's royal connection: wife Ashley, Prince Harry win Sentebale Polo Cup Kurt Busch was in royal company Thursday, as he watched wife Ashley compete and win the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at theRoyal County of Berkshire Polo Club with the Sentebale St. Regis team in England. Her teammate? None other than Harry, Duke of Sussex. Todays the day! @Sentebale pic.twitter.com/v2Gfdpgx1t — Kurt Busch (@KurtBusch) July …

Kurt Busch was in royal company Thursday, as he watched wife Ashley compete and win the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club with the Sentebale St. Regis team in England.

Her teammate? None other than Harry, Duke of Sussex.

The teams are ready for the @sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup! pic.twitter.com/Zzvykz8fRF — ISPS Handa (@ISPSGolf) July 26, 2018

New wife and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, was on site to present the team with the award.

Polo player Nacho Figueras captained the team and Miguel Mendoza served as the fourth teammate for the Sentebale St. Regis team. The event raised funds and awareness for the Duke’s charity, Sentebale (which means “forget me not”), which supports the wellbeing of children with HIV in Lesotho and Botswana.

Today The Duke of Sussex played in the @Sentebale Polo Cup, held each year to raise awareness and support for its vital work with young people affected by HIV in southern Africa. 🏆 The Duchess presented The Duke's winning side with the trophy #SentebaleISPSPolo pic.twitter.com/0kpZSibYWe — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 26, 2018

Story Continues

The Busch family also went sightseeing in England in the days leading up to the match and the driver teased his wife’s participation in Thursday’s event. Kurt will head back to the States to compete in Sunday’s race at Pocono Raceway (2:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).