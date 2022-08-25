Kurt Busch: 23XI withdraws request for 2022 playoff waiver
NASCAR.com brings you up to speed on 23XI’s decision to withdraw its request for Kurt Busch’s 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoff waiver.
NASCAR.com brings you up to speed on 23XI’s decision to withdraw its request for Kurt Busch’s 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoff waiver.
Kurt Busch will miss the beginning of the NASCAR playoffs.
North and southbound lanes at interstate 15 at Primm are closed due to flooding Nevada State Police Highway Patrol reports.
Overnight lane closures will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 24, on I-40 eastbound at Mile Marker 246 near Widener and will be marked using signage and orange barrels.
Kurt Busch withdraws waiver to be eligible for the Cup playoffs, meaning Martin Truex Jr. holds the final provisional playoff spot entering Daytona.
Here is a look at where each Big Ten team currently stands in the updated 247Sports basketball recruiting rankings:
Formula One has multiple inquiries from potential team owners who have taken a more behind-the-scenes approach than Michael Andretti, who has been “quite vocal” in his desire to expand the current grid, F1's CEO said Wednesday.
With four races remaining to set the 12-driver playoff field, the NASCAR Xfinity Series shows up at Daytona International Speedway for Friday night‘s Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola (7:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, NBC Sports App, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) expecting a dramatic chapter in the 2022 championship story. Two-time defending race winner […]
The NASCAR Cup Series wraps up its regular season on Saturday at Daytona (7 p.m. ET, USA Network) with all but one playoff spot locked up.
Xfinity Series drivers will race at Daytona International Speedway Friday night. Here are times, weather forecast and TV/radio information.
Daniel Ricciardo and McLaren are going their separate ways after the 2022 season, opening door for top prospect Oscar Piastri.
Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman says he faced a cold dose of reality late in his career that ultimately convinced him to step away from the NFL.
The Milwaukee Brewers have seen a major decline in fan attendance in 2022 compared to recent 'normal' seasons. The cause might not be what you think.
Half the university’s golfers are from other countries, too. And things aren’t any better at Mizzou. | Opinion
A quarterback smoking at halftime of the Super Bowl? Unheard of these days. But it happened at the very first edition, and here's what led to the moment being photographed.
With the preseason finales on deck, Josh Schrock offers his latest too-early power rankings.
Rookie Wire went back and looked at how some basketball players recovered from a Lisfranc injury.
Aaron Donald put a hand on Joe Burrow in joint practices between the Rams and Bengals.
Vikings fans will not be happy with this
Our 2022 fantasy football draft kit is here! We've rounded up our expert advice in one spot, so you can start your prep and be ready when you're on the clock.
Ohio State vs Notre Dame game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 1 game on Thursday, September 1