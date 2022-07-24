Kurt Busch of 23XI Racing ruled out for Sunday's Cup race at Pocono

NASCAR released a statement on Sunday revealing that Kurt Busch of 23XI Racing would miss the Cup Series’ M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway. Busch was involved in a single-car wreck during Busch Light Pole Qualifying on Saturday, and he revealed via social media that he was still experiencing concussion-like symptoms.

NASCAR’s statement read: “This morning, Kurt Busch met with doctors in the infield care center for further evaluation following his accident during yesterday‘s qualifying session. Following the evaluation, Kurt Busch has not been cleared to race in today‘s NASCAR Cup Series event at Pocono Raceway.”

23XI Racing announced that Ty Gibbs, an Xfinity Series regular for Joe Gibbs Racing, would fill in for Busch on Sunday.

Based on the decision by the @NASCAR medical team this morning regarding @KurtBusch, @TyGibbs_ will drive the No. 45 @McDonalds Toyota Camry TRD for today‘s race at @PoconoRaceway. #TeamToyota https://t.co/zc6LCBWekE — 23XI Racing (@23XIRacing) July 24, 2022

Busch responded by adding that the reason for his absence was because of concussion-like symptoms.

Busch entered the race 14th in the points standings with a provisional playoff berth thanks to his win in May at Kansas Speedway. A NASCAR spokesperson has confirmed that Busch will receive a playoff waiver if he qualifies for the postseason.