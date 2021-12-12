Kurt Benkert’s long wait finally comes to end on Sunday night

Zach Kruse
·2 min read

Kurt Benkert’s big moment is finally arriving on Sunday night.

The backup quarterback will be active for the first time in his NFL career when the Green Bay Packers face the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field. An undrafted free agent of Virginia, Benkert has never suited up for a game despite being in the NFL since 2018.

The Packers elevated Benkert from the practice squad to the 53-man roster to serve as the primary backup to Aaron Rodgers while Jordan Love is on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Benkert, 26, spent his first three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, mostly on the team’s practice squad. The Packers signed him in May, and he stuck around as the team’s No. 3 quarterback on the practice squad.

The Falcons elevated Benkert from the practice squad for a game last season, but he didn’t dress as the No. 3 quarterback behind Matt Ryan and Matt Schaub. On Sunday night, he’ll be in uniform as the No. 2 quarterback (and only backup) behind Rodgers.

The last time Benkert was active for a game that counted was his final collegiate game, the Military Bowl between Virginia and Navy. It was played on Dec. 28, 2017.

Benkert did play in all three preseason games for the Packers. He completed 33 of 48 passes for 300 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

With Rodgers hobbled by a toe injury and Love out, Benkert had an opportunity to handle a majority of the first-team reps at practice this week, especially on Wednesday and Thursday.

Without a team to start the summer, Benkert is now only one play away from being under center for the Packers against the Bears at Lambeau Field.

