Kupp headlines STATS FCS All-Decade Team
(STATS) - An All-FCS team of the 2010s decade is subjective, with the list of possibilities going on and on.
But there likely won't be much disagreement that former Eastern Washington wide receiver Cooper Kupp can be considered the FCS player of decade.
Kupp established 15 FCS, 11 Big Sky and 26 EWU record during an illustrious 52-game career (2013-16) in which his 428 receptions, 6,464 receiving yards, 73 touchdown catches and 124.3 receiving yards per game set all-time marks in the subdivision. He was a four-time first-team All-American and won two top FCS awards presented by STATS, the 2013 Jerry Rice Award (freshman) and the 2015 Walter Payton Award (offensive).
The players on the all-2010s team were talented, consistent and highly decorated, but keep in mind a second team of players would be nearly as impressive as the first team. National powers North Dakota State and South Dakota State lead the way with the 31 selections coming from 22 schools.
---=
STATS FCS 2010s All-Decade Team
Position, Player, School, Final FCS Season
Offense
QB - Jeremiah Briscoe, Sam Houston State, 2017
RB - Chase Edmonds, Fordham, 2017
RB - Zach Zenner, South Dakota State, 2014
FB - Eric Breitenstein, Wofford, 2012
WR - Cooper Kupp, Eastern Washington, 2016
WR - Jake Wieneke, South Dakota State, 2017
TE - Dallas Goedert, South Dakota State, 2017
OL - Joe Haeg, North Dakota State, 2015
OL - Ben Ijalana, Villanova, 2010
OL - Brandon Parker, North Carolina A&T, 2017
OL - Collin Seibert, Eastern Illinois, 2014
OL - Billy Turner, North Dakota State, 2013
AP - David Johnson, Northern Iowa, 2014
Defense
DL - P.J. Hall, Sam Houston State, 2017
DL - Javon Hargrave, South Carolina State, 2015
DL - Brent Russell, Georgia Southern, 2012
DL - Davis Tull, Chattanooga, 2014
LB - Nick DeLuca, North Dakota State, 2017
LB - Matt Evans, New Hampshire, 2012
LB - Darius Leonard, South Carolina State, 2017
LB - Dante Olson, Montana, 2019
LB - Christian Rozeboom, South Dakota State, 2019
DB - Dee Delaney, The Citadel, 2016
DB - Jimmy Moreland, James Madison, 2018
DB - Donald Payne, Stetson, 2016
DB - Marcus Williams, North Dakota State, 2013
Special Teams
PK - Aidan O'Neill, Towson, 2019
P - Alex Pechin, Bucknell, 2019
KR - Xavier Roberson, Southeastern Louisiana, 2015
PR - Khris Gardin, North Carolina A&T, 2017
RS - Willie Quinn, Southern, 2016