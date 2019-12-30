Kupp headlines STATS FCS All-Decade Team

(STATS) - An All-FCS team of the 2010s decade is subjective, with the list of possibilities going on and on.

But there likely won't be much disagreement that former Eastern Washington wide receiver Cooper Kupp can be considered the FCS player of decade.

Kupp established 15 FCS, 11 Big Sky and 26 EWU record during an illustrious 52-game career (2013-16) in which his 428 receptions, 6,464 receiving yards, 73 touchdown catches and 124.3 receiving yards per game set all-time marks in the subdivision. He was a four-time first-team All-American and won two top FCS awards presented by STATS, the 2013 Jerry Rice Award (freshman) and the 2015 Walter Payton Award (offensive).

The players on the all-2010s team were talented, consistent and highly decorated, but keep in mind a second team of players would be nearly as impressive as the first team. National powers North Dakota State and South Dakota State lead the way with the 31 selections coming from 22 schools.

STATS FCS 2010s All-Decade Team

Position, Player, School, Final FCS Season

Offense

QB - Jeremiah Briscoe, Sam Houston State, 2017

RB - Chase Edmonds, Fordham, 2017

RB - Zach Zenner, South Dakota State, 2014

FB - Eric Breitenstein, Wofford, 2012

WR - Cooper Kupp, Eastern Washington, 2016

WR - Jake Wieneke, South Dakota State, 2017

TE - Dallas Goedert, South Dakota State, 2017

OL - Joe Haeg, North Dakota State, 2015

OL - Ben Ijalana, Villanova, 2010

OL - Brandon Parker, North Carolina A&T, 2017

OL - Collin Seibert, Eastern Illinois, 2014

OL - Billy Turner, North Dakota State, 2013

AP - David Johnson, Northern Iowa, 2014

Defense

DL - P.J. Hall, Sam Houston State, 2017

DL - Javon Hargrave, South Carolina State, 2015

DL - Brent Russell, Georgia Southern, 2012

DL - Davis Tull, Chattanooga, 2014

LB - Nick DeLuca, North Dakota State, 2017

LB - Matt Evans, New Hampshire, 2012

LB - Darius Leonard, South Carolina State, 2017

LB - Dante Olson, Montana, 2019

LB - Christian Rozeboom, South Dakota State, 2019

DB - Dee Delaney, The Citadel, 2016

DB - Jimmy Moreland, James Madison, 2018

DB - Donald Payne, Stetson, 2016

DB - Marcus Williams, North Dakota State, 2013

Special Teams

PK - Aidan O'Neill, Towson, 2019

P - Alex Pechin, Bucknell, 2019

KR - Xavier Roberson, Southeastern Louisiana, 2015

PR - Khris Gardin, North Carolina A&T, 2017

RS - Willie Quinn, Southern, 2016