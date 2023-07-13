Kuminga shares honest reaction to Warriors' CP3-Poole trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The basketball universe has had some time to fully digest Chris Paul being a Warrior, and for the first time publicly, young forward Jonathan Kuminga gave his honest opinion about the move.

"I was surprised," Kuminga said in an exclusive interview with Inside the Warriors. "Watching CP growing up, the way he plays a different type of basketball than the Warriors. Me being on the Warriors for the past two years now, we play a different type of basketball, playing at a fast pace. We move off the ball a lot.

"I'm just looking forward to seeing how it's gonna work, and I feel like CP is a smart player. He has a lot of experience, and I feel like he's gonna bring so much that we didn't have on the team, and I'm looking forward to it."

Kuminga's comments are many others' concerns. Golden State plays a very specific type of basketball. So does CP3. But as the 20-year-old alluded to, all fans can do is wait and see how it plays out.

Lucky for him, Warriors teammate and leader Draymond Green believes the addition of Paul actually will benefit Kuminga.

“I’ll tell you one more thing that it unlocks, and I look forward to learning this from him. I think Chris Paul will completely unlock Jonathan Kuminga in his growth," Green said on the "Podcast P" show with NBA player Paul George. “CP is great with young guys. Deandre Ayton looked like a bust before CP came to Phoenix. People didn’t know what Deandre Ayton was going to be, and all of a sudden he’s an All-Star-level player.

"What he would do unlocking Kuminga is huge. Absolutely huge. I look forward to learning that from him. He’s always been incredible in mentoring young guys, and that is an area I’ve wanted to grow in because it’s one I got thrust into.”

Golden State traded Jordan Poole, Ryan Rollins, Patrick Baldwin Jr. and future draft picks to the Washington Wizards for Paul. While Kuminga shared a heartfelt message to his former teammates on social media, he's excited to get to work with the future Hall of Fame point guard.

Kuminga fell out of Warriors coach Steve Kerr's rotation last season, but he is committed to continue working and getting better. The former No. 7 overall pick has undeniable athleticism and talent, and patience and a veteran leader like Paul could be just what he needs to really break out and unleash his true potential in Year 3.

Paul, who is 18 years older than Kuminga, could be the perfect asset for the 6-foot-7 forward both on and off the court as the Warriors look to get back into the championship picture.

