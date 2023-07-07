Kuminga posts heartwarming goodbye to JP after trade to Wizards originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Jonathan Kuminga surely will miss having Jordan Poole in the Warriors locker room.

Once the Poole-Chris Paul trade became official on July 6, the 20-year-old took to Threads to say goodbye to Poole, Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Ryan Rollins.

JK sees big things coming for his old teammates 💯 pic.twitter.com/vR3SMNzWkF — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 6, 2023

"That boy Poole bout to go turn DC the F up I can't wait to see it," Kuminga wrote in one Thread to Poole. "Much love my brother."

In another Thread, Kuminga referenced Baldwin and Rollins, who also are headed to the Washington Wizards alongside Poole.

"Not to forget that PBJ and Ryan bout to have a big year too," Kuminga posted. "Good luck family."

On June 22, the Warriors traded Poole, Baldwin, Rollins and two future draft picks -- a 2027 second-rounder and a 2030 first-rounder (top 20 protected) for Paul. As such, NBA Twitter naturally was set ablaze by the news of one of the Warriors' fiercest rivals joining the team.

Though Poole was signed to a four-year, $140 million contract extension last offseason, it was clear the young guard wasn't a part of the Warriors' long-term plans.

Golden State reportedly had trade discussions with the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics before trading Poole to the Wizards. Despite the head-scratching nature of the trade, the deal gives Golden State financial flexibility moving forward, especially with the NBA's new CBA cracking down on teams that exorbitantly spend to win championships.

Also, acquiring Paul gives the Warriors a proven floor general to stabilize the second unit, giving Steph Curry more opportunities to rest as he enters his mid-to-late 30s.

RELATED: Report: Dame was interested in Warriors trade before CP3 move

With Paul now in the Bay Area, Kuminga could see his game elevated to new levels, if Draymond Green is to be believed.

Still, there is no doubt Kuminga will be keeping an eye on how Poole, Baldwin and Rollins perform in Washington once the 2023-24 NBA season starts.

